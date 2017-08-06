SOCIETY

Weed-themed weddings becoming latest trend in legal states

There's a new wedding trend that's illegal in all but 8 states across the country.

Apparently many brides and grooms are now swapping traditional open bars for marijuana bars.

It's becoming so popular, there are actually entire companies devoted to creating weed-weddings.

That includes everything from bouquets and boutonnieres filled with bud, to pot party favors.

Some couples are even choosing to have only cannabis at their receptions instead of cocktails, saying the move saves money and avoids drunken antics.

The "budtenders", as they're known, are hired to guide guests through the event with a selection of pre-rolled joints, pipes, and more.

And in case you're wondering, most of the weed weddings have a separate area apart from the primary reception hall for underage guests and those who prefer not to partake.

