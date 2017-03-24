SOCIETY

Global citizens asked to power down for 'Earth Hour' on March 25

(Shutterstock)

People around the world are being asked to turn off the lights for one hour on Saturday.

It's part of Earth Hour, an event that encourages participation in fighting climate change. This year the event is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The World Wildlife Fund says Earth Hour is not a one-hour commitment to conservation but rather a symbol of something bigger.

"Participation in Earth Hour symbolizes a commitment to change beyond the hour," the website reads.


The initiative is supported by 7,000 cities around the world. Landmarks will go dark, and millions of people are expected to turn off their lights.

Earth Hour takes place at 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. local time.
Related Topics:
societyconservationenvironmentclimate changewatercoolerbuzzworthyu.s. & world
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Teen builds prosthetic hand for boy with limb difference
Join The N&O, ABC11 in community forum on Women's March
Brother of mom: 'She made sure those babies would live'
Libraries are hosting 'stuffed animal sleepovers'
More Society
Top Stories
House Republicans, short of votes, withdraw health care bill
Police looking for 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect
Did confusing signs cause deadly wrong-way crash?
NC jewelry store receives push back over billboard
Man injured in downtown Raleigh shooting
Is your kid's identity at risk?
National Guard heroes honored in Raleigh
Show More
Suspect calls news station during high-speed chase
Protestors 'die-in' at Duke over Obamacare repeal
Using OfferUp? Might want to avoid this part of Raleigh
Keystone XL pipeline gets green light from President Trump
Tractor-trailer rolls over in Morrisville
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson's luxurious estate up for sale
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
PHOTOS: Triangle sees hail
Downtown Raleigh fire day after photos
More Photos