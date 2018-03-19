SOCIETY

What you need to know about the March 25 All American Marathon in Fayetteville

The All American Marathon is Sunday, March 25 in Fayetteville.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
FAYETTEVILLE, NC --
Thousands of people will be running the All American Marathon on Sunday, March 25 in Fayetteville.

Last year more than 3,500 runners laced up their shoes.

The race is a benefit for Fort Bragg's Morale, Welfare, and Recreation unit. ABC 11 Together is a proud sponsor of the marathon.

The All American Marathon and the Mike to Mike Half Marathon will begin at 7 a.m. at Festival Park in downtown Fayetteville.

The marathon path will wind through the historic district of Fayetteville to the All American Freeway before ending at the Main Post Parade Field at Fort Bragg.

The All American 5K will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Main Post Parade Field on Fort Bragg.
