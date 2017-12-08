HOLIDAY

How to send your wish for 2018 flying through Times Square on New Year's Eve

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's how to turn your wishes for 2018 into confetti that is released in Times Square right after the ball drop. (Mary Altaffer/AP Photo)

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan --
New Year's Eve in Times Square is a worldwide symbol of hopes and dreams for the new year, but as 2018 rings in, wishes will literally take flight.

For the third year in a row, the actual confetti released when the ball drops will have wishes written on them from people around the world.

There are two ways to submit your "wishfetti."

1. Visit the "Wishing Wall"

If you are in New York City anytime during the month of December, you can make your wish in person between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. up until December 29 (Christmas Day excluded) at the New Year's Eve Wishing Wall. It's located in Times Square on the Broadway Plaza between 46th and 47th streets.

2. Submit your wish online

If you share your wish on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #ConfettiWish, or fill out the online form, the Times Square Alliance will print your wish on confetti for you.

Note: Any wishes submitted after Dec. 28 will be used the following year.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societytimes squarenew year's evenew year's eve eventholidayTimes SquareNew York City
Load Comments
HOLIDAY
Meet Starbucks' festive Christmas Tree Frappuccino
Group needs help gathering wreaths for veterans' graves
Christmas pineapples give the Yuletide a tropical twist
6 awesome cookie recipes for your holiday party
More holiday
SOCIETY
Where to see Christmas lights in Wake County
Despite 'Me Too' wave, justice for harassment victims remains rare
Fayetteville Salvation Army shelter needs your help
Group needs help gathering wreaths for veterans' graves
More Society
Top Stories
Winter Weather Advisory now in effect: Snow possible
New details: Durham driver shot from car behind
Toddler fatally shot in Halifax Co. drive-by shooting
Despite 'Me Too' wave, justice for harassment victims remains rare
Hit by car thieves, Durham mentor finds reason to keep inspiring
Durham police: Man shoots girlfriend, abducts her son
Driver, 1-year-old killed in Robeson County crash
Deadly wreck unites 2 women in crusade against distracted driving
Show More
GOP Rep. Trent Franks announces resignation
Hurricanes sold: What does it mean for Raleigh?
Parents petition to save kids from 'class size chaos'
Smithfield woman pleads guilty in baby remains case
Arrest made in attack on Hoke County teacher
More News
Top Video
Winter Weather Advisory now in effect: Snow possible
Hit by car thieves, Durham mentor finds reason to keep inspiring
Despite 'Me Too' wave, justice for harassment victims remains rare
SC State player who collapsed released from Rex Hospital
More Video