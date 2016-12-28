A group of Wake County women have put together a social club that goes beyond the bonds of friendship with the hopes of helping their community.They're called the "Spaghetti Sisters.' Their mission? To donate food to those in need by collecting spaghetti and sauce when it's on sale.It's not unusual for Grace Seidita to come home and find bags of pasta and sauce on her front porch."We have a spare bedroom that is always full of spaghetti," said Seidita, founder of the Cary group.They're especially motivated to help the victims of Hurricane Matthew.They donated 680 pounds of food to our ABC11 Together Food Drive earlier this month and 4,588 pounds in the past year, but the group didn't get started here."It was actually started by a friend of mine back in Georgia about 10 years ago," Seidita said. "And the idea behind it is that pasta and sauce are always on sale, buy one get one free, so you buy a pasta and sauce for your family and you donate the free one to a family in need."So when Seidita and her family moved to Cary last year, she started a chapter here, and it's bloomed across Wake County from 13 members to 73.The group drops off its donations at the food bank at the end of every month and gathers to chat and catch up. The ladies say they love it because of the values it shows their children and the shared interest they all hold in their hearts."I've met so many wonderful people through it because everybody in the group has that same feeling of wanting to give back to the community," Seidita said, "and appreciates having a really easy way to do it."She hopes other ladies will want to bring the project into their neighborhoods and help the sisterhood spread.If you're interested in starting up a Spaghetti Sister's chapter in your neighborhood you can contact Seidita via email at