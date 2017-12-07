Where to see Christmas lights in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --There something about twinkling lights against a chill winter's night that wafts the holiday spirit into one's heart.
With several local families competing in ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight," the spirit of celebration is alive and well in Wake County this Christmas.
Here are a few spots you can check out that might bring a smile to even the most Grinch-like among us.
GOLDMAN FAMILY LIGHTS
6331 Deerview Drive in Raleigh, NC 27606
HAPPYLAND CHRISTMAS LIGHTS
6001 Countryview Lane in Raleigh, NC 27606
LIGHTS FOR LUPUS
1413 Whittington Drive in Raleigh, NC 27614
PIPER LIGHTS
5725 Fixit Shop Road in Wake Forest, NC 27587
THE HEINDEL FAMILY
8501 Sleepy Creek Drive in Raleigh, NC 27613
Do you have a favorite spot to check out Christmas lights? Let us know so we can add it to the list.
Tweet us at @ABC11_WTVD with a picture of the display and the address of its location.