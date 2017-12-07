SOCIETY

Where to see Christmas lights in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
There something about twinkling lights against a chill winter's night that wafts the holiday spirit into one's heart.

With several local families competing in ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight," the spirit of celebration is alive and well in Wake County this Christmas.

Here are a few spots you can check out that might bring a smile to even the most Grinch-like among us.

GOLDMAN FAMILY LIGHTS



6331 Deerview Drive in Raleigh, NC 27606

HAPPYLAND CHRISTMAS LIGHTS


6001 Countryview Lane in Raleigh, NC 27606

LIGHTS FOR LUPUS



1413 Whittington Drive in Raleigh, NC 27614

PIPER LIGHTS


5725 Fixit Shop Road in Wake Forest, NC 27587

THE HEINDEL FAMILY



8501 Sleepy Creek Drive in Raleigh, NC 27613

Do you have a favorite spot to check out Christmas lights? Let us know so we can add it to the list.

Tweet us at @ABC11_WTVD with a picture of the display and the address of its location.
