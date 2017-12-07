Where to see Christmas lights in Wake County

There something about twinkling lights against a chill winter's night that wafts the holiday spirit into one's heart.With several local families competing in ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight," the spirit of celebration is alive and well in Wake County this Christmas.Here are a few spots you can check out that might bring a smile to even the most Grinch-like among us.6331 Deerview Drive in Raleigh, NC 276066001 Countryview Lane in Raleigh, NC 276061413 Whittington Drive in Raleigh, NC 276145725 Fixit Shop Road in Wake Forest, NC 275878501 Sleepy Creek Drive in Raleigh, NC 27613