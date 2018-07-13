SOCIETY

Why your blood type could make you a mosquito magnet

How can you protect yourself from mosquitoes? (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Have you ever been standing outside, getting eaten up by mosquitoes while the person right next to you is untouched?

It turns out you might be a mosquito magnet because of your blood type.
Studies have found people with Type O blood attracted more mosquitoes than those in the other blood groups.

In a study from the U.S. National Library of Medicine, mosquitoes landed on people with Type O blood twice as much as people with Type A blood. People with type AB blood were bitten the least, while people with Type B blood fell somewhere in the middle.

Blood type isn't the only factor when it comes to who gets bothered by mosquitoes more. Metabolism and genetics may also play a role.

Doctors recommend using insect repellent with DEET, which is the most effective.

If you are bitten, don't scratch. Take an oral antihistamine or apply hydrocortisone to the bite twice daily.
