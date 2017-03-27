FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --A moving photo shared with ABC11 shows a woman honoring her fallen great uncle during this weekend's Mike to Mike Half Marathon in Fayetteville and Fort Bragg.
Marliese Graham said her great uncle Sgt. David E. Nash was killed in action on June 9, 1968 during the Vietnam War. He was just 21 years old.
Graham explained she surprised her grandfather by sending in his brother's photo to the Wear Blue Run to Remember Team and also running in Nash's honor.
On mile 8 of the marathon, organizers posted pictures of the fallen, and that's when Graham stopped to kneel next to her great uncle's photo.
Graham says she plans to keep running the race every year for as long as she can.
The Mike to Mike is part of the All American Marathon.
