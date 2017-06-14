SOCIETY

Woman in 'Finding Nemo' tank top asked to leave Michigan mall

(Facebook/Hannah Pewee via Storyful)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --
A Michigan mall released an apology after a woman was asked to leave because of her "inappropriate dress" of a "Finding Nemo" tank top and shorts.

The woman, Hannah Pewee, posted to Facebook on June 10 that she was kicked out of The Woodland Mall in Grand Rapids after someone anonymously reported her to mall security.


"Within a one foot radius there were plenty of girls dressed just like me, since it's NINETY degrees outside," Pewee wrote. "I am so angry right now I'm shaking. I felt so embarrassed I almost cried."

Pewee also claimed that her outfit should not have violated the mall's official clothing policy that she found on their website.

The mall later apologized to Pewee.

"We have apologized to Hannah and we apologize to our community," the mall wrote.

Related Topics:
societyMichigan
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Miss NC exhibit opens at North Carolina Museum of History
Woman in 'Finding Nemo' tank top asked to leave mall
Baby born in grocery store takes produce photo shoot
Teen ecstatic after heart transplant
More Society
Top Stories
In custody: Gunman opens fire at US lawmakers, 5 injured
6 dead in London fire; figure expected to rise
Four-year-old critically hurt in Fayetteville crash
Marginal Risk for Severe Weather Today
'Yappy Hour' aimed at stopping dog flu
Elderly man drowns after his riding lawnmower overturns
Cary Parkway to be widened at High House Road
Show More
Infamous 'Lake Boone Trail Chicken' returned
Cumberland County ends contract with superintendent
Last day for Kestrel Heights High School
Students mourn the loss of classmate who drowned
Massive Raleigh fire not a factor at building code meeting
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
More Photos