SOCIETY

California mother receives life-saving kidney donation from stranger

EMBED </>More Videos

Nathalie De was in desperate need of a kidney transplant and in declining health. That's when a stranger, Terri Miller, answered the call. (KABC)

By
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. --
Forty-seven-year-old Nathalie De was dying - until she met Terri Miller.

De's health had been declining due to the same kidney disease that led to her father's death several years ago.

She was in desperate need of a transplant.

Her search for a donor was posted on a local radio station's social media page in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Terri, a pathology assistant at Henry Mayo Hospital in Valencia, answered the call wanting to help.

"What Terri is doing for me is beyond what someone will say they can do, but she's just giving me life," De said.

"I just felt like she really needed someone to step up and help her, and we were a match," Miller said.

The transplant is set for next month.

Nathalie, a single mother of four boys, is humbled by Miller's overwhelming charity, giving her renewed hope for life after several years of dialysis and the grim prospects of possible death.

They want you to know that hearts and humanity are bigger than anything, and there is hope.

"It was so beautiful, and it just shows the world that at the end of the day we are all human and it's the humanity that we have that counts," De said.

"I think if we have the opportunity to help another person then we should do it," Miller said. "And we are both women of faith and we believe in God and God put it on my heart to do this, and it's just the right thing do."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societykidney transplanthealthtransplantact of kindnessSanta ClaritaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Family chooses unusual way to remember dead man at his wake
Bloomsbury: Uncovering the remains of Raleigh's lost theme park
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
Wake County teachers and students prep for first day of school
More Society
Top Stories
'He don't give a damn:' Disabled couple robbed in Durham speak out
Cumberland County Schools upgrades security at 50 schools
Model bitten by shark while swimming in the Bahamas
Getting our first look inside Raleigh's Morgan Street Food Hall
Woman finds razor blade hidden in Walmart shopping cart handle
Zsa Zsa dies weeks after being crowned 'World's Ugliest Dog'
10 volunteer Robeson County firefighters charged with arson
A guide to Amazon Prime Day
Show More
Now a Bronco, former NC State star Chubb returns to Raleigh
Chris becomes Category 2 hurricane, moves away from coast
Police: Family of 5 found fatally shot in murder-suicide
Video shows the dangers of riding in the bed of a pickup truck
Do you know them? Sheriff seeks help identifying remains found in the '90s
More News