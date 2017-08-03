SOCIETY

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman trashes Chick-fil-a restaurant over chicken nuggets

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman trashes Chick-fil-a restaurant (WTVD)

An angry customer trashed a Chick-Fil-A restaurant and it was all caught on camera Monday evening.

The video shows two women yelling at employees, and when another customer yells back, one of the women tosses condiments all over the floor.
The women were using bad language and scaring some children that were inside the restaurant.

In the police report, an employee of the Jacksonville, Florida restaurant told officers one of the suspects was complaining and trying to get refunds and free food.

It states the suspect was told to leave due to the store closing, but they shook the locked door handle from the outside, causing damage to the handle and door.

Another person picked up a table vase and threw it across the business breaking it on the floor.

