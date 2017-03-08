SOCIETY

Women gather all over the world in honor of International Women's Day

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wtvd"><span>wtvd</span></div><span class="caption-text">A woman strikes a pose in front of a statue titled &#34;Fearless Girl&#34; in New York. (Mark Lennihan&#47;AP)</span></div>
Women across the globe gathered on Wednesday in celebration of International Women's Day.

This year and in years past, the day honors the achievements and roles of women in society. However, this year, there have been calls to actions with the #daywithoutawomen, a movement which asks women to skip work in order to bring to attention inequalities that women face in the workplace.

Demonstrations have begun throughout the U.S, including in New York, where a statue of a defiant girl facing the Charging Bull on Wall St.The statue has drawn hundred to the area to take pictures and show support.
Related Topics:
societywomenprotestu.s. & world
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Family says they were scammed out of service dog
Celebs reflect on International Women's Day
March 8 is International Women's Day
Duke student part of new Brawny women's campaign
More Society
Top Stories
Teen killed mother 'Because I felt like it'
Police respond to deadly officer-involved shooting in Charlotte
Gruesome crime scenes take toll on first responders, too
Snow for the weekend!
Day Without a Woman: Triangle takes part in protest
Crews work to remove overgrowth on major Wake Co. roads
Bill would stop prosecuting North Carolina 16 and 17-year-olds in adult court
Show More
Garner man killed in Florida plane crash
Durham charter school appealing closure
Fayetteville coach faces 105 additional child-sex charges
The Statue of Liberty temporarily goes dark
Report slams Duke University in wake of uranium breach
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Broken Faith -- abuse allegations at a western NC church
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum
More Photos