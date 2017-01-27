Women's Chamber Luncheon returns to Cary

The Women's Chamber Luncheon was held Friday at the Embassy Suites in Cary.Women from around the Triangle discussed leading the way in a previously male-dominated work environment.The panel included Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown; Dr. Jenna Carpenter, a founding dean of the Campbell School of Engineering; and Sheri De Shazo, a senior vice president and hospital administrator at WakeMed.ABC11 anchor Tisha Powell emceed the event.