Women's Chamber Luncheon returns to Cary

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Photos from the Women&#39;s Chamber Luncheon (ABC11&#47;AnnMarie Breen)</span></div>
CARY, North Carolina
The Women's Chamber Luncheon was held Friday at the Embassy Suites in Cary.

Women from around the Triangle discussed leading the way in a previously male-dominated work environment.

The panel included Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown; Dr. Jenna Carpenter, a founding dean of the Campbell School of Engineering; and Sheri De Shazo, a senior vice president and hospital administrator at WakeMed.

ABC11 anchor Tisha Powell emceed the event.
