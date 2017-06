A women's one-piece bathing suit will be turning heads in the opposite direction this summer.A company by the name of "Beloved Shirts" is marketing a bathing suit that looks like a hairy man's upper body.The suits are sold in various skin tones and are complete with chest hair, nipples and back hair.This clip shows the suit in action.They sell for about $44.If this is a fashion statement you'd like to explore, the company also sells a full hairy body tracksuit.