Four World War II veterans were honored for their service ahead of Veteran's Day. With the assistance of Rep. Richard Hudson, the Veteran's Legacy Foundation tracked down the military service medals for 95-year-old James Kennedy, 94-year-old John Owen, 90-year-old William Wade and 91-year-old James Harris."I done what I done because I'm a soldier," said James Kennedy.Kennedy was pinned with a Bronze Star in addition to the World War II medal."He has been the one that has never taken credit for his accomplishments. He's always said he doesn't cry for himself. He cries for the ones he lost," said Lisa Hall, Kennedy's granddaughter.The four received standing ovations as family and friends recognized their service and sacrifice."We owe a debt of gratitude to our service members, both active duty and retired, and this Veterans Day is a time for us to recommit ourselves to upholding the promises we made to them," Hudson said.