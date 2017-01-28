SOCIETY

Friendship forms when ailing 89-year-old moves in with young neighbor in California

EMBED </>More News Videos

Norma and Chris are unlikely roommates in West Hollywood. They also happen to be best friends. (@chrissalvatore/Instagram)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, California --
Norma Pattavina and Chris Salvatore are unlikely roommates who share a West Hollywood apartment. She's 89 and he's 31. They're also best friends.

"I never thought I'd have an 89-year-old best friend, but it happened," Salvatore said.

"I don't know what to say except it's the best friendship I've ever had," Pattavina said.

Their friendship began five years ago when Salvatore moved in next door and waved hello as he passed Pattavina's apartment window.

"I say hi to everyone, but Chris was the cutest," Pattavina joked.

"One day I came in the apartment and she offered me a glass of champagne and we've been best friends ever since," Salvatore explained.

Over the years their friendship grew. Their outings have been documented on social media with the hashtag #MyNeighborNorma.

"We have pizza night every Friday night, so I would always hashtag #MyNeighborNorma and it just stuck with people," Salvatore said.

Pattavina has recently been battling cancer, and after three months in the hospital she was released to go home, but under one condition: she needed 24-hour care.

With no family in California and GoFundMe.com donations running low, Salvatore offered to have her move in with him.

"I like to think I would've done the same thing for him. I probably would've, but I'm not positive," Pattavina said.

Now both of their worlds have been turned upside down, but they seem to be loving every minute of their time together.

"The best part about last year was when we got the opportunity to go vote together and we both wore nasty women T-shirts. It was funny," Salvatore said with a laugh.

They both hope their story will inspire others to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyneighborcancerfeel goodsocial mediaactor
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Women's Chamber Luncheon returns to Cary
Durham pressured to pass anti-discrimination ordinance
Police chief's Trump Facebook post offensive to NAACP
Missing red panda named Sunny on the loose in Virginia
More Society
Top Stories
2 Iraqi refugees detained in NY following Trump executive order
1 dead, 2 hurt in Durham nightclub shooting
Shooting outside Durham restaurant injures 2
New lawsuit against Baylor alleges 52 rapes in 4 years
NC Senate leader says support lacking for HB2 repeal
Police Hunt for Suspect Who Kidnapped Georgetown Student
Police searching for woman who robbed, ran over 2 men
Show More
All the Executive Actions Donald Trump Has Signed This Week
Former NC State player Charles Shackleford found dead
Trump Orders Suspension of All Refugees, Immigrants From Some Muslim Nations
Man shot north of downtown Durham
Driver killed running from police in Durham
More News
Top Video
1 dead, 2 hurt in Durham nightclub shooting
Shooting outside Durham restaurant injures 2
NC Senate leader says support lacking for HB2 repeal
Man shot in leg in southeast Raleigh
More Video