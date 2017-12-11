  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SOCIETY

Young runner helps struggling woman to marathon finish line

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has more on how a young runner helped a struggling runner win the women's division of the Dallas Marathon.

Eyewitness News
DALLAS, Texas --
There was a dramatic finish at the Dallas Marathon on Sunday after the winner of the women's division collapsed just steps before the finish line.

Chandler Self, a psychiatrist in New York City was leading by several minutes when she ran out of steam. She was struggling, and suddenly her legs gave out.

A high school student running alongside her in a relay helped Self back up all the way to the finish line.

Marathon staff immediately helped Self into a wheelchair after her win, but she was upbeat.

"My running buddies are going to make so much fun of me," Self joked.

Self ran the marathon with an unofficial time of 2 hours and 53 minutes.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societymarathonsrunning
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Boy's emotional bullying video gets support across the world
Woman says she was kicked off flight for breastfeeding
Helping Hand Mission needs help to grant Christmas wishes
1.3M meals collected during ABC11 Together Food Drive
More Society
Top Stories
Pipe bomb strapped to man explodes in NYC subway, injuring 4
Four missing Alabama brothers may be heading to NC
Batali steps down after sexual misconduct allegations
Police: Durham woman walking dog sexually assaulted
Pregnant woman accused of robbing pizza man with gun
Boy's emotional bullying video gets support across the world
South Carolina woman accused of choking, assaulting infant
ACA deadline is Dec. 15, here's how to sign up
Show More
Woman says she was kicked off flight for breastfeeding
Massive California wildfire now the 5th-largest in state's history
BRRR! More cold air on the way
Geminid meteor shower peaks this Wednesday
NC Police: Man kills wife, mother, self; also injures daughter
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Snow-covered downtown Roxboro
Cam Newton on his new brimless hat look
Police: Durham woman walking dog sexually assaulted
ACA deadline is Dec. 15, here's how to sign up
More Video