Son charged with murder in death of Franklinton man

#Breaking: Son in custody tonight charged with murdering his father. Franklinton Police say he stabbed his dad multiple times. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/HG3koyOjov — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) November 27, 2017

A Franklinton man has been charged with murder after his father was found dead in his home on Sunday.Police said John Morgan, 43, reported his dad was a victim of a home invasion around 2:50 p.m. but further investigation found that was not true.Richard Morgan Junior, 83, was found inside the home with multiple stab wounds, officers said.According to police, there was a history of domestic violence between the father and son.John Morgan is in custody and is expected to make an appearance in court on Monday.-----------------------------