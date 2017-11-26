Son charged with murder in death of Franklinton man

A Franklinton man has been charged with murder after his father was found dead in his home on Sunday.

A Franklinton man has been charged with murder after his father was found dead in his home on Sunday.

Police said John Morgan, 43, reported his dad was a victim of a home invasion around 2:50 p.m. but further investigation found that was not true.

Richard Morgan Junior, 83, was found inside the home with multiple stab wounds, officers said.

According to police, there was a history of domestic violence between the father and son.

John Morgan is in custody and is expected to make an appearance in court on Monday.



-----------------------------

ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
murderarrestFranklinton
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Officials: Structure fire spreads into Durham County woods
Police investigate shooting at Raleigh nightclub
Campus police investigate armed robbery at Duke Gardens
Pastor charged with killing family on Thanksgiving
22 hurt when floor collapses at nightclub
Authorities identify body found in Lake Johnson
Nick Lachey asks for help to find man who shot employee
Police: Man seriously injured in Durham hit and run
Show More
Refugees thank adoptive North Dakota city by feeding hungry
Former 'Glee' star arrested on domestic battery charges
Women get chance to 'one-up' the men in mixed infantry units
5 African-American churches vandalized in New Jersey
FBI didn't tell US targets as Russian hackers hunted emails
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: These long-time shelter dogs need homes!
Triangle places in National Gingerbread Competition
PHOTOS: North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival
PHOTOS: 2017 AMAs red carpet fashion
More Photos