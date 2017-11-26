Son charged with murder in death of Franklinton man

Police said John Morgan, 43, reported his dad was a victim of a home invasion around 2:50 p.m. but further investigation found that was not true.
Richard Morgan Junior, 83, was found inside the home with multiple stab wounds, officers said.
According to police, there was a history of domestic violence between the father and son.
John Morgan is in custody and is expected to make an appearance in court on Monday.
#Breaking: Son in custody tonight charged with murdering his father. Franklinton Police say he stabbed his dad multiple times. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/HG3koyOjov— Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) November 27, 2017
