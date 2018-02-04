South Carolina train crash leaves at least 2 dead, 116 hurt

SC Governor @henrymcmaster said in press conference it appears @Amtrak was on the wrong track headed south traveling approximately 59mph. @CSX Train was parked on a loading track pointed north. @NTSB headed to @CityofCayce to determine how this could happened. — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) February 4, 2018

SC Governor @henrymcmaster is asking folks headed to church to pray for the #AmtrakCrash victims, their family and survivors. He says one woman was traveling @Amtrak this morning to attend husband’s funeral. — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) February 4, 2018

.@Amtrak train 91 was traveling south from NY. It dropped off passengers in @CityofColumbia before crashing in @CityofCayce, which is -15mins outside downtown #Columbia. @SCEMD says first 911 call came in at 2:34am. First responders arrived at 2:39am. — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) February 4, 2018

SC Gov @henrymcmaster says he has not spoken to @POTUS @realDonaldTrump yet about #AmtrakCrash he talked to @NTSB who is enroute crash scene. — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) February 4, 2018

A crash between an Amtrak passenger train and a CSX freight train near South Carolina's capital killed two people and injured nearly 116 early Sunday, authorities said. It was the third deadly wreck involving Amtrak in less than two months.Amtrak's Silver Star was on its way from New York to Miami with eight crew members and about 140 passengers when the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. near Cayce, authorities said. Raleigh was one of the stops on route to Florida.According to the Lexington County coroner, the two Amtrak employees killed in the crash have been identified as 54-year-old Michael Kempf, who was the engineer and 36-year-old Michael Cella, who was the conductor.There was no immediate word on the cause of the wreck. The National Transportation Safety Board sent investigators.The crash happened by a rail yard about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Columbia, where several track spurs split off for freight cars to be unloaded. Authorities said they haven't determined if both trains were moving at the time.The Amtrak train's lead engine and some of the passenger cars derailed, Amtrak said. TV footage showed the locomotive on its side, its front crumpled.At least 116 people were taken to hospitals, and three were admitted, hospital officials said.Amtrak officials worked to gather luggage and other belongings and line up buses to take passengers on to their destinations. Those who weren't hurt were taken in patrol cars to a shelter, and local businesses provided coffee and breakfast."We know they are shaken up quite a bit. We know this is like nothing else they have ever been through. So we wanted to get them out of the cold, get them out of the weather - get them to a warm place," sheriff's spokesman Adam Myrick said.ABC News spoke to Alexandra Delgado who was a passenger and she told them that she got on the train in Raleigh around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. She said the train made a pit stop once after arriving in South Carolina and the accident happened about 15 minutes later."You never think it's gonna happen to you and I know that's cliché to say, it was just horrible. People were screaming. I thought I was gonna die, I didn't think I was gonna survive that," said Delgado. "Because I was in the cart right before the conductor, first three cars that derailed."Amtrak released a statement on the train collision saying, "Amtrak is working to take care of everyone who was on the train, including family members of our passengers and crew."Amtrak President Richard Anderson says the signal system run by a private railroad was down when one of his passenger trains slammed into the rear of the parked freight train.Anderson said dispatchers at CSX were manually routing trains around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. He says he would defer to National Transportation Safety Board investigators to determine what role that played in the wreck.Speaking in a phone conference call with reporters, Anderson says the crash of the train shows why the U.S. needs to install GPS-based technology - called positive train control - by year's end.The system is in place in the Northeast, but Anderson says private companies who run the tracks Amtrak uses elsewhere have in the past asked for extensions to deadlines.On Wednesday, a chartered Amtrak train carrying Republican members of Congress to a strategy retreat slammed into a garbage truck at a crossing in rural Virginia, killing one person in the truck and injuring six others.And on Dec. 18, an Amtrak train ran off the rails along a curve during its inaugural run on a route south of Tacoma, Washington, killing three people and injuring dozens. It was going nearly 80 mph, more than twice the speed limit.Amtrak set up a passenger information line at 800-523-9101.ABC11's Tim Pulliam is heading to South Carolina and will have live reports starting at 6 p.m.