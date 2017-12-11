  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

South Carolina woman accused of choking, assaulting infant

BLYTHEWOOD, South Carolina --
A 20-year-old woman who authorities say choked and assaulted her 5-month-old daughter has been charged with attempted murder.

News outlets report the Richland County Sheriff's Department said in a news release that Jacklyn Sellers was arrested Saturday afternoon. Deputies say Sellers hit her daughter in the face and threw her against a wall, in addition to choking her.

The release says Sellers also injured herself with a knife.

Both Sellers and the baby were taken to the hospital. The baby suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized. She has been placed into protective custody.

Sellers was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.
