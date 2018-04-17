Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA --
A Southwest Airlines plane made an emergency landing at Philadelphia's airport with what appears to be a damaged engine on Tuesday.

Passengers walked off the plane on the tarmac at the airport. It wasn't immediately known if anyone on board was injured.

Kristopher Johnson on board the flight and captured this photo of the engine upon landing at Philadelphia International Airport.



News helicopter footage showed damage to the left engine of the plane and the tarmac covered on foam from fire crews.

Passengers on board posted on social media that the plane was en route from New York City to Dallas when something happened.

Passenger Marty Martinez did a brief Facebook Live posting with the caption "Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!"

Messages seeking comment from the Federal Aviation Administration and Southwest Airlines weren't immediately returned.

Firefighters were on the scene but a spokeswoman couldn't immediately provide any details.
