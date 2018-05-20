SPORTS

13 Blue Devils spend week building houses in Guatemala

EMBED </>More Videos

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
13 members of the Duke football program spent their first week of summer in Guatemala building houses with Habitat for Humanity.

Gabe Brandner, Ben Wyatt, Brandon Hill, Elijah Deveaux, Koby Quansah, Daniel Karlin, Parker Boehme, Antone Williams, Daniel Helm, Scott Jones, Kevin Gehsmann, James Mitchell and Will Cole all participated.

Some of the Blue Devils in Guatemala.


For Brandner, it was a way to say thank you to Duke for the last five years.

They spent around six hours a day building houses and stoves.

Wyatt said the lifelong relationships they built with the locals is a win for Duke football.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshabitat for humanityDuke Blue Devils
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Miracle League baseball celebrates successful season
Preakness 2018: Justify tops odds; Bob Baffert looks for record
JJ Watt to pay for funerals of all Santa Fe HS victims
NC Central coach's son has priceless reaction to room makeover
More Sports
Top Stories
At least 1 dead in crash involving church van off Zebulon Rd. in Wake Co.
Police: Man intentionally drove car into NC restaurant, killed daughter and one other person
$90M worth of liquid meth found in semi-truck fuel tank in Harnett Co.
Police search for inmates, accused of murder, who escaped from SC detention center
Church reaches decade long goal of packing one million meals
Police: Guests evacuated after man barricades himself in Raleigh hotel
Family, friends recall Santa Fe HS shooting victims' optimism, humor
Crimestoppers tip leads to fourth arrest of homicide suspect
Show More
Teen charged with posing as cop, robbing partially blind man in Manhattan
Drive-thru argument leads to shooting in Philadelphia McDonald's
New Starbucks policy: No purchase needed to sit in stores
Durham police make an arrest after standoff at apartment complex
Police sources: 25 hospitalized due to negative reaction from K2 substance
More News