2017 Tobacco Road Marathon sets new donation record

Runners cross the finish line at Sunday's Tobacco Road Marathon (image courtesy Tobacco Road Marathon )

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Tobacco Road Marathon has set a new charitable record, bringing the charity much closer to their $1 million goal.

Officials said this year they received $130,000, which is $2,500 more than last year.

Funds raised from Sunday's marathon helped bring the charity's total amount of donations to $761,500, and the organization said they're on track to exceed $1 million in donations by 2019.

"Now that we have eclipsed the three-quarters of a million dollars mark, we are more confident than ever of hitting our goal of $1 million to charity by our 2019 races," said president and founder of the Tobacco Road Marathon, Kazem Yahyapour.

But the increase in donations wasn't a surprise for all, it was actually expected because of the organization's hard work.

"Every year I just couldn't be more impressed with the unselfish dedication of Kazem and the TRM board of directors and the hundreds of race weekend volunteers," said American Red Cross regional CEO, Barry Porter.

"I attend many of their evening board meetings and listen to the workload they take on. There is no paid staff. These are individuals who volunteer passionately for months to host a great event and then gift the proceeds to needs in our community."

Donators are listed below:

JDRF: $50,000
American Red Cross: $37,500
Hope For The Warriors: $10,000
YMCA: $10,000
Wake County Parks and Recreation: $10,000
V Foundation: $5,000

For a complete list of event sponsors, visit the Tobacco Road Marathon's website.

Open online registration for the 2018 race weekend will begin in late March.

