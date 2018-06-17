SPORTS

2018 World Cup in photos: Mexico-Germany and Sunday's other matches

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">Mexico's Hirving Lozano, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)</span></div>
The 2018 FIFA World Cup is underway! Check out the gallery above for a look at the soccer action from Moscow.

On Sunday, Germany became the third defending champion in the last 16 years to lose its opening match at the World Cup.

The Germans fell to Mexico 1-0 Sunday, leaving them with a tougher task to qualify for the knockout stages. Germany is trying to become the first team to retain the World Cup title since Brazil in 1962.

The other defending champions to lose their opening matches were France in 2002 and Spain in 2014.

In other action at the World Cup on Sunday, Serbia beat Costa Rica 1-0 and Brazil is playing Switzerland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
