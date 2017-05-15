SPORTS

5-star prospect Trevon Duval heading to Duke

By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Duke Basketball lost out on a highly regarded recruit last weekend. However on Monday, Guard Trevon Duval, a 5-star prospect, announced he'll be a Blue Devil, joining the class of 2017 with a clever video posted on Twitter.


At 6' 3", Duval is considered the top point guard in the class and a top five player overall.

He's the second player to commit to Duke following the announced departure of Frank Jackson. Jordan Tucker (ESPN No. 40) committed over the weekend.

RELATED: ESPN 100 senior Jordan Tucker announces commitment to Blue Devils

In the video Duval says ""I'm excited to evolve as a student, as a basketball player and now, and forever, as a Blue Devil."

Meanwhile Duke fans everywhere exclaimed "WHOOO-HOOO!", or something to that effect.

Jackson's jump left a major void at the point.

Monday's announcement shores up a roster turnover that is unprecedented. Four guys (including three freshman) are leaving Duke early for the NBA.

RELATED: Frank Jackson will sign with agent, remain in NBA draft

Duke now owns a strong class that includes Wendell Carter, (No. 4) and Gary Trent Jr. (No. 7), Alex O'Connell (No. 84), Jordan Goldwire (3-star guard) and Tucker (No. 40).
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
