A bittersweet signing day as Coby White commits to UNC

A joyful day for Coby White is tempered with the absence of his father, who died of cancer in August.

WILSON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
On Wednesday, Greenfield School's Coby White signed his National Letter of Intent to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and play basketball for Roy Williams.

But, there was something missing on Coby's special day.

On August 15, Coby lost his father to cancer.



"I wake up thinking about my dad every morning and today it hurts hard because he's not here," White said. "And I know he wouldn't have missed this for the world."

Thursday will be his first high school basketball game without his father in the stands.

"He lived his dream with me," He was one of my biggest critics and supporters. And he never missed any game, even when he was sick.

"It's going to be hard, I might shed a few tears," White said of Thursday night's game. "But I'm definitely carrying his legacy with me."

White has a chance to finish his high school career as North Carolina's all-time leading scorer.
