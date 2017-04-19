SPORTS

Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in cell

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez turns to look in the direction of the jury as he reacts to his double murder acquittal after the sixth day of jury deliberatio (Stephan Savoia)

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez hanged himself in his prison cell early Wednesday while serving a life sentence for murder, authorities said.

Hernandez, 27, was found by guards at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley just after 3 a.m., Department of Correction spokesman Christopher Fallon said in a statement. The former New England Patriots tight end was pronounced dead at a hospital about an hour later.

His death comes just days after he was acquitted of a double murder and on the same day the Patriots were set to visit the White House to mark their Super Bowl win. The team had no immediate comment.

RELATED: Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez acquitted in 2012 double slaying

Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing unit in the maximum-security state prison. He hanged himself with a bed sheet that he attached to a window, Fallon said. Hernandez tried to block the cell door from the inside by jamming it with various items, Fallon said.

Fallon said he's not aware of any suicide note written by Hernandez. He said that officials had no concern that Hernandez might take his own life, and said if they had any such worries, he would have been transferred to a mental health unit.

Hernandez was moved to tears on Friday after he was acquitted of the 2012 fatal shootings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in Boston. Just before his acquittal, Hernandez was seen blowing kisses to the little girl he fathered with fiancée Shayanna Jenkins. Cameras captured the tender exchange.

But, Hernandez was still serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for his conviction in the 2013 shooting of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player who was dating his fiancee's sister.

He was tried but acquitted in the slayings of de Abreu and Furtado, whom prosecutors contended were gunned down after one of the men accidentally spilled a drink on Hernandez in a Boston nightclub. The jury in that case found Hernandez not guilty of first-degree murder but convicted him of unlawful possession of a gun, and the judge sentenced him to an additional four to five years in prison - separate from his existing life sentence.

Hernandez's lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Massachusetts State Police remain on the scene investigating the death.

Hernandez grew up in Connecticut and played for the Patriots from 2010 to 2012. The team released him in June 2013, shortly after he was arrested in Lloyd's killing.

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Related Topics:
sportsnationalNew England Patriots
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez acquitted in 2012 double slaying
SPORTS
Help choose the name for Fayetteville's baseball team
Fayetteville gives final approval to baseball stadium
Grayson Allen coming back to Duke for senior season
NC again gets NCAA events, but some criticize decision
More Sports
Top Stories
Dogs die in Chapel Hill fire
3 charged in string of Orange County burglaries
Hundreds without power after crash in Raleigh
Ball of slithering snakes shocks North Carolina jogger
Raleigh police investigating shooting that injured man
New legal twist for man convicted of killing Jamie Hahn
California police say gunman targeted white men in spree
Show More
Democrat leads Georgia primary but falls short of avoiding runoff
Two shot in Raleigh shopping center parking lot
WCPSS faces harsh choices over class-size mandate
Man shot on Durham Freeway crashes car near the DPAC
Bodies of two women found in Lumberton
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Close call when SUV lands in pond near Vass
PHOTOS: All American Tattoo Convention 2017
PHOTOS: Boats burned in Kerr Lake marina fire
PHOTOS: Fayetteville's Hop in the Park
More Photos