ACC meetings: Jeff Capel prepared to rebuild Pitt basketball program

Jeff Capel is now back at a virtual ground zero as he attempts to rebuild the Pitt program. (WTVD)

FLORIDA (WTVD) --
Once part of the greatest talent acquisition machine in college hoops - Jeff Capel is now back at a virtual ground zero as he attempts to rebuild the Pitt program.

It's a challenge he embraces.

Capel is oftentimes given the lion's share of the credit for Duke's incredible recruiting success the last several seasons.

I was curious what he thinks when he reads or hears things like that.

Turns out he has a strong dissenting opinion.

In fact, he said he came to Duke in part to prove he could coach the game, and not just be the "black recruiting coach."
