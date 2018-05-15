ACC meetings: Jeff Capel prepared to rebuild Pitt basketball program

Once part of the greatest talent acquisition machine in college hoops - Jeff Capel is now back at a virtual ground zero as he attempts to rebuild the Pitt program.It's a challenge he embraces.Capel is oftentimes given the lion's share of the credit for Duke's incredible recruiting success the last several seasons.I was curious what he thinks when he reads or hears things like that.Turns out he has a strong dissenting opinion.In fact, he said he came to Duke in part to prove he could coach the game, and not just be the "black recruiting coach."