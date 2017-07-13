ACC not resting on past success, looking to 2017

The Atlantic Coast Conference has opened its preseason football media days by touting its football success in 2016, from Clemson's national championship to Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson winning the Heisman Trophy.Both trophies were on display in Charlotte, though Commissioner John Swofford opened his state-of-the-league forum by noting: "We also know you don't live too long on last year's laurels."Swofford also announced legendary official Ron Cherry - he of the much beloved "Giving Him The Business" call:And so many other, shall we say, moments, is retiring. Cherry will move into a role with the league office. Swofford made the announcment some 25 minutes into his opening address. And with that, a truly iconic zebra era ends. Jokes aside - we wish Ron only the best as his retirement was likely hastened by this nasty hit he took last year while officiating the USC/Notre Dame game.Swofford's forum was the first interview session of the day, which will feature Atlantic Division teams Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Boston College, Syracuse, North Carolina State and Wake Forest.The event also features reigning national champion Clemson and Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville.Coaches and players from the league's seven Atlantic Division teams will be in attendance for Thursday's interview sessions, with Dabo Swinney's Tigers coming off the league's second title in four seasons but facing significant losses that include star quarterback Deshaun Watson.Jackson is trying to become only the second repeat Heisman winner, joining Ohio State's Archie Griffin.The day will also feature national-title contender Florida State. Coach Jimbo Fisher, quarterback Deondre Francois and defensive back Derwin James are scheduled to attend.