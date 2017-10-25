All the stuff you need to know from ACC Operation Basketball

Grayson Allen on harnessing the power and the danger of his emotions/competitive streak: pic.twitter.com/RHc8eezATT — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) October 25, 2017

Here’s Grayson on getting the captaincy back and convos with K: pic.twitter.com/JOkFTVBosi — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) October 25, 2017

I seek out the stories we all need to know. Here’s @NardFreeman_ on the definition of “feathery”: pic.twitter.com/WGRKy2IHIo — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) October 25, 2017

Per usual - the ACC hype card pic.twitter.com/h4MHsWvank — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) October 25, 2017

Welcome to Charlotte, home of Operation Basketball 2017.Players kicked things off Wednesday morning and then the afternoon will belong to Commissioner John Swofford and the coaches.The results of the ACC Preseason Poll won't be released until Thursday - but we know that Duke will be the choice to win the league, again.At the center of the Blue Devils, their lone senior and captain, Grayson Allen. Nobody knows more about living in the middle of the college basketball cauldron, for better or worse than Allen.Any conversation with him begins with his past troubles, so I tried to get therapeutic with him as he tackles a new season:The tripping aside, Allen spoke plenty about the unique challenges of blending a new team each year. He's basically lived inside the beaker of one-and-done college basketball experimentation his entire career.He acknowledged it's not easy starting almost fresh each season, but given the choice to have or not have guys like Marvin Bagley and Wendell Carter, he'll definitely take them. Allen said Bagley's size was what first jumped out. "He's actually 6'11".Allen has the captaincy back this season. I asked him if there was any meeting with Mike Krzyzewski where expectations were laid out as to what was expected of him as the lone senior:I expect big things from Allen and not surprisingly, big things from Duke.It was fun speaking with Lennard Freeman about the appreciation he has for the game following a year away. Freeman said college hoops seemed like a job in his early years, but after enduring last season from the bench, he said he feels refreshed and energized, especially with Kevin Keatts at the helm now. Freeman said Keatts has an indescribable vibe and didn't need to sell him much on sticking around. "We've got shared values, I see him already as a father figure."Lennard used to go by "Feathery Nard". I've been wanting to ask him for a couple years for a definition of "feathery". Today I got it:Al Freeman talked with me about the character of this year's team. "Gritty" was the word he used. Freeman said Keatts came in and described his attitude with two words. "I win." These guys all seem convinced they're in the right hands with Keatts.Freeman obviously couldn't compare between now and previous teams but he stressed that this Wolfpack group will fight. "A 5 point (deficit) won't become 10. 10 can't become 15." Given the relative competitive spinelessness of last year's team, that would obviously be a huge, controllable step forward.