Always Dreaming wins 2017 Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming has won the 143rd Kentucky Derby (Credit: Kentucky Derby/Twitter)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky --
Always Dreaming as won the 143rd Kentucky Derby.


The Associated Press reports that Always Dreaming pulled away from Lookin at Lee in the slop to give trainer Todd Pletcher his second Derby victory at Churchill Downs.



Always Dreaming covered the 1 1/4-mile track in 2:03.59.

Battle of Midway finished third in the 20-horse field.

Always Dreaming overtook early favorite Classic Empire as the betting choice on Saturday morning, briefly sharing that status with Irish War Cry before holding on entering the gate.

Starting from the number five post position, the 9-2 favorite made his push on the backstretch into the lead by the far turn.

Always Dreaming paid $11.40, $7.20, and $5.80. Lookin At Lee returned $26.60 and $15.20, while Battle of Midway paid $20.80.

Many turned out to watch the race and walked the red carpet in festive headwear.


