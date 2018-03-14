SPORTS

An unusual sighting: A Carolina fan at Duke practice

Ernie Moorer, a Pennsylvania native, grew up a Carolina fan and lived in Charlotte.

By
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTVD) --
On Wednesday afternoon the Duke men's basketball team took the court at PPG Paints Arena to begin preparation for their matchup with Iona in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The practice was open to the public.

Among the crowd there was an older man wearing a Carolina sweatshirt and hat. He had no issue hiding the fact that he was a 'diehard Tar Heel fan.'

Ernie Moorer, a Pennsylvania native, grew up a Carolina fan and lived in Charlotte for 16 years.

As a former high school basketball coach, he appreciates good basketball and that was exactly what he was doing Wednesday afternoon.

Moorer said he has respect for the rivalry and for what Coach K has built.

But, at the end of the day he's picking the Heels every time.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsDuke Blue DevilsUNC Tar HeelsNCAA
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Allen spends time with fans after Duke practice
NC State hits the court in Wichita ready to make some noise
Julius Peppers re-signs with Panthers on 1-year deal
UNC begins quest for repeat vs. Lipsccomb
More Sports
Top Stories
Two arrests made in death of pastor's wife
Cary man charged with abuse, murder in mother's death
Viral video: NC student participates in Walkout day alone
Garner Magnet High student arrested after handgun found on campus
Anti-harassment training provided to General Assembly, staff
NC schools among those receiving NRA grants
Beneath Bull River: Historic brick tunnels beneath American Tobacco Campus
Allen spends time with fans after Duke practice
Show More
Large fire at home on Figure Eight Island
Garner Police ID man killed in Tuesday's shooting
Gov. Cooper wants to raise legal age of 'assault weapon' sales to 21
Could your online review get you sued?
Triangle-area students participate in National School Walkout
More News
Photos
American Idol talent from North Carolina
Woody Durham, former voice of Tar Heels, dead at 76
Durham Crimestoppers
'He never wavered, never:' Public pays respects to Rev. Billy Graham
More Photos