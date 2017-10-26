Armstrong: Duke favored to repeat as ACC basketball champs

All yer ACC Basketball preseason picks right here: pic.twitter.com/8vyAiH6mDn — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) October 26, 2017

Notre Dame's Bonzie Colson at media day Wednesday.

Duke's Marvin Bagley III is an obvious preseason choice for Newcomer of the Year.

The collective brainpower of the ACC'sall combined to nearly combust the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Charlotte on Wednesday. What I'm saying is that we're an inordinately brilliant group and when it comes to picking winners, exceptionally prescient.On Thursday afternoon, the ACC released the results of the media preseason poll. No need to wait to see the games, because I guarantee you, these predictions are infallible and over the years have been proven to be correct to within one one-thousandth of a percentage point. I can't find the link to back that up, but I'm sure it's somewhere.Duke is the returning ACC Champion* (*They finished fifth in the regular season, which I'm partial to as far as measuring championship mettle, but that's a whole different debate) and boasts certainly the most impressive collection of talent on one single roster.Notre Dame's Bonzie Colson is also a no-brainer as preseason ACC Player of the Year as many felt he should've won last year.Duke freshman Marvin Bagley has the reputation and should be given plenty of opportunities to shine in Durham. When you're the No. 1 or 2 recruit in the land (hello Michael Porter Jr.), it follows that you'd be the favorite to win Newcomer of the Year in the ACC.For transparency's sake - here's the ballot I filled out:It's almost basketball season in the best college league in the land, and for that, I am grateful.