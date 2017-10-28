SPORTS

Astros' Gurriel avoids World Series suspension, will be suspended 5 games in 2018

EMBED </>More Videos

Yuli Gurriel addresses controversial gesture during Game 3 of the World Series. (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
Yuli Gurriel has avoided a suspension during the World Series for an inappropriate gesture during Game 3 of the World Series. He will be suspended the first five games of next season without pay.

Gurriel has agreed to undergo sensitivity training. The Houston Astros will donate Gurriel's missed salary to charitable causes.

The Astros released the following statement:


Gurriel started a huge second inning for the Houston Astros launching a solo home run to left field off Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish.


But much of the talk on social media after Game 3 of the World Series was about a gesture he made a short time after that some say was racist.

Gurriel appeared to slant his eyes in an apparent reference to Darvish's Asian heritage.

After the game, Gurriel said he didn't know the gesture was offensive.

"I didn't mean to offend anybody," Gurriel said through his translator. "In Cuba, we call everybody who is from Asia, Chino. We don't call them Japanese or Chinese. We call them Chino."

EMBED More News Videos

Astros manager A.J. Hinch responds to controversial gesture from Yuli Gurriel.


Astros manager A.J. Hinch said he was made aware of the gesture.

"I know he's remorseful," Hinch added.

Darvish responded to the gesture.

"Houston has Asian fans and Japanese fans," Darvish noted through a translator after the game. "Acting like that is just disrespectful to people around the world."

EMBED More News Videos

Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish speaks about a racist gesture made by the Astros' Yulieski Gurriel after Game 3 of the World Series in Houston on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.



He then called for Gurriel to learn from the mistake.

"Nobody's perfect. Everybody's different. We're just going to have to learn from it. He made a mistake. We're just going to learn from it. We are all human beings. Just learn from it and we have to move forward."


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles DodgersHouston Astrosworld seriesTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
No. 8 Miami stays unbeaten, tops North Carolina 24-19
Blues beat Hurricanes 2-1
Panthers LB Luke Kuechly cleared from concussion protocol
Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving
More Sports
Top Stories
Knightdale woman critical after shooting in Raleigh
Authorities investigate multi-vehicle crash in Wake Co.
1 in custody, 3 at large in Morrisville Sheetz armed robbery
Father of slain 9-year-old Fayetteville boy breaks silence
Heroes in the Park honors Durham mayor's legacy
What is middle class?
Facebook vows more transparency over political ads
Domestic abuse shelters for men help spotlight male victims
Show More
Two more charged in 2016 Raleigh murder
In a hurry? NC offers online way to pay speeding tickets
JFK files release does little to quell conspiracy theories
Apex student, 10, hit by car after school
Students hurt in Johnston County school bus crash
More News
Top Video
Students hurt in Johnston County school bus crash
Heroes in the Park honors Durham mayor's legacy
Father of slain 9-year-old Fayetteville boy breaks silence
Equine therapy for veterans coming to Cumberland County
More Video