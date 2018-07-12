SPORTS
espn

Auburn, North Carolina to meet in 2020 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

ATLANTA -- Auburn and North Carolina football will meet in the 2020 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta.

The teams will meet Sept. 12, 2020, as part of multiple games in Atlanta within the week. They start with a matchup between West Virginia and Florida State on Sept. 5. Georgia will meet Virginia two days later on Labor Day.

The game will represent the first time Auburn and UNC have met in football since the 2001 Peach Bowl.

It will be Auburn's fourth appearance in the game. The Tigers lost to Clemson in 2012 and beat Louisville in 2015. They also will play Washington in this season's game.

This will be UNC's third appearance in the game after losses to LSU in 2010 and Georgia in 2016.
