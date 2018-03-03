SPORTS

Bagley's big 2nd half leads No. 5 Duke past No. 9 UNC, 74-64

EMBED </>More Videos

Bagley's big 2nd half leads No. 5 Duke past No. 9 UNC, 74-64 (WTVD)

DURHAM --
Marvin Bagley III had 18 of his 21 points in the second half along with 15 rebounds, and No. 5 Duke pulled away to beat No. 9 North Carolina 74-64 on Saturday night.





Grayson Allen added 15 points in his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and Gary Trent Jr. had 13 points - including three 3-pointers in the final 10 minutes - to help the Blue Devils (25-6, 13-5) clinch the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Duke was 8 of 15 from 3-point range in the second half - the Blue Devils made just 1 of 10 from that distance in the first half - and outrebounded North Carolina 24-13 after halftime.

Watch: Coach K reflects on Duke's win



Cameron Johnson scored 16 points for the Tar Heels (22-9, 11-7), while Kenny Williams and Luke Maye each had 13. Three weeks after they rallied from a double-figure deficit to beat their fiercest rivals, it was the Blue Devils' turn to flip the script.

Duke trailed by 11 with 14 1/2 minutes to play before the ACC's top offense finally found its rhythm, hitting four 3s in 4 1/2 minutes to erase that deficit. That came as part of a 25-10 burst keyed by six 3s that put the Blue Devils ahead to stay.

Watch: Roy Williams speaks about team's performance after losing to Duke


Big picture

North Carolina: The Tar Heels had a chance to spoil Duke's Senior Night for the third time in their last four regular-season-ending visits to Cameron, and sweep their fiercest rivals. Instead, they'll enter the postseason on a two-game losing streak.

Duke: This very well might have been the final game at Cameron for a good chunk of the starting five, with Allen - the team's lone senior - surrounded by three potential one-and-done freshmen and coach Mike Krzyzewski acknowledging in the leadup to the game that "it's the last game probably for a few of our other kids, too." The offense came alive just in time to send Allen - and maybe the others - out the way they wanted.

Up next

North Carolina: Heads to the ACC Tournament next week in Brooklyn.

Duke: Heads to the ACC Tournament next week in Brooklyn.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsDuke Blue DevilsUNC Tar Heelssportscollege basketballdukeDurham
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Bagley's big 2nd half leads No. 5 Duke past No. 9 UNC, 74-64
NC State pulls away in 2nd half, beats Louisville 76-69
Hurricanes aim to continue ascent vs. Jets
Saints reach three-year deal with ex-Panthers safety Kurt Coleman
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: 1 dead, another injured after shooting in Fayetteville
Police: Man killed in Durham shooting
Gun show bans AR-15s, rifle auctions in the wake of Las Vegas and Florida shootings
Secret Service: Man shoots himself outside White House
Woman arrested after dumping popcorn on 2-year-old
First responders cope with grief after futile effort to save infant
Shocking video shows looters destroy store with excavator
Suspects arrested in alleged plot to rob, kill armored truck guards
Show More
Parents charged with abuse after kids found living in box
Police: Teen lied about sexual assault at Clemson frat party
Fuquay-Varina man charged with child sexual exploitation
I-Team: Triangle rarely punishes handicap parking violations
Moore County drone finds missing 11-year-old girl
More News
Top Video
'America's Pastor' Rev. Billy Graham laid to rest
Advisory canceled, but wind wreaks havoc across Triangle
Police: Teen lied about sexual assault at Clemson frat party
College GameDay returns to Cameron for UNC at Duke
More Video