Baseball Hall-of-Famer Rod Carew received a heart and kidney transplant in December that came from a former San Francisco 49er.The organs Carew received came from Konrad Reuland, who died from an aneurysm four days earlier Reuland attended middle school with Carew's children.Saturday, the American Heart Association released photos of Carew meeting Reuland's parents last month as Reuland's father listened to his son's heart beat.The 71-year old called the meeting unbelievable.