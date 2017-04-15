SPORTS

Baseball Hall-of-Famer Rod Carew gets heart transplant from former 49er

EMBED </>More News Videos

Baseball Hall-of-Famer Rod Carew received a heart and kidney transplant in December that came from a former San Francisco 49er. (American Heart Association)

Baseball Hall-of-Famer Rod Carew received a heart and kidney transplant in December that came from a former San Francisco 49er.

The organs Carew received came from Konrad Reuland, who died from an aneurysm four days earlier Reuland attended middle school with Carew's children.

Saturday, the American Heart Association released photos of Carew meeting Reuland's parents last month as Reuland's father listened to his son's heart beat.

The 71-year old called the meeting unbelievable.
