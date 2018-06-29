SPORTS

Basketball league aims to give teens structure in Summer

EMBED </>More Videos

Summer basketball league teaches more than just hoops (WTVD)

By
The Triangle Challenge high school basketball league aims to keep kids off the streets and on the court.

The six-week program services high school teens ages 14 through 18. The league is composed of 20 teams and runs from May 29 until July 3.

Jawann Baker, a Raleigh native, created the program four years ago with the mission to promote a healthy lifestyle and enhance the individual character development for at-risk youth.

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill basketball forward Brandon Huffman grew up around the league.

He wasn't able to play due to restrictions, but he watched games in high school and still makes a point to go back and watch even as a college player.

N.C. State basketball player Blake Harris and University of Virginia's Jay Huff played in the league as well.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbasketball
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Outgoing Panthers owner Jerry Richardson fined $2.75 million after workplace misconduct investigation
Svechnikov takes the ice at PNC Arena
NFL fines Panthers owner Jerry Richardson for workplace misconduct
Mexico fans celebrate South Korea's victory over Germany with impromptu parades
More Sports
Top Stories
Wife of UNC REX doctor killed in crash: 'He never would drive that fast on purpose'
Heat advisory in effect for Saturday
Garner man charged in series of break-ins, most at Cary animal hospitals
MD shooting latest: Suspect had bitter history with newspaper
Rocky Mount police officer killed in crash laid to rest
Neuse River riverkeeper on bridge jumpers: 'You're just asking to hurt yourself'
2 charged in deadly shooting of Fayetteville man
Anonymous man buys $1 million worth of Toys 'R' Us inventory
Show More
Annapolis shooting victim had ties to Raleigh
2 arrested for beating elderly woman in Robeson Co.
Trooper: Driver falls asleep while driving on I-95, crashes car
Rocky Mount police officer killed in crash to be laid to rest
Cary man who attacked former classmate with machete pleads guilty
More News