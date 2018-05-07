Batts Jr., whose playing time dipped, leaving N.C. State

Lavar Batts Jr. has decided to transfer away from N.C. State after one season in Raleigh.Batts averaged just under 4 points per game this past year but saw his playing time dip precipitously as the season went on.He played only 23 combined minutes in the final seven games of the year.Batts was originally committed to VCU before changing his mind when Kevin Keatts was hired to run the Wolfpack program. They didn't turn out to be a match.Batts is the fourth player to transfer from the program this year, following Sean Kirk, Omer Yurtseven and Darius Hicks out the door.