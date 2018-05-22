SPORTS

Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame to redo soccer star Brandi Chastain plaque

EMBED </>More Videos

Bay Area Hall of Fame President Kevin O'Brien told ABC7 News that he offered to redo soccer star Brandi Chastain's plaque after critics on social media called it unflattering. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO --
Bay Area Hall of Fame President Kevin O'Brien told our sister station in San Francisco, ABC7 News, that he offered to redo soccer star Brandi Chastain's plaque after critics on social media called it unflattering.

San Jose native and soccer superstar Brandi Chastain was one of 5 local legends inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame Monday night.

But what everyone is talking about is the plaque she received that, to put it kindly, is unflattering. Chastain says she's been told it "looks like Jimmy Carter, Mickey Rooney, or Gary Busey."

She did not see it before the unveiling and says when she did, her thought was "Wow, this isn't exactly what I look like."

RELATED: Brandi Chastain says Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame plaque is 'not the most flattering'
EMBED More News Videos

Brandi Chastain was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame Monday night, but all everyone is talking about is the plaque she received.


Chastain is known worldwide for her penalty kick in the World Cup soccer match in 1999 that vaulted the U.S. women to victory. An iconic photo shows her tearing off her jersey in celebration.

That apparently is not the picture the sculptor used for the plaque.

Kevin O'Brien, President of the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame, said, "There's never been anyone, male or female, really happy with their plaque."

He has promised a re-do for Chastain's plaque. She is taking it in stride and says she wants to use the plaque attack to bring attention to the work of the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame.

The organization's mission is to raise money to fund sports for low-income, at-risk youth. In that regard, she says "the evening was a huge success."

For more stories, photos, and video on Bay Area and national sports, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssocceru.s. soccerhall of famecharitycharitiesSan JoseSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Chastain says Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame plaque not 'flattering'
SPORTS
David Tepper approved as new owner of Panthers
NFL unanimously approves Tepper's $2.2B purchase of Panthers
Competing against Duke and Kentucky for one-and-done recruiting
No issues expected in Panthers sale to David Tepper, says Texans owner Bob McNair
More Sports
Top Stories
Startling details raise questions about Durham developer's death
Pregnant Fort Bragg veteran stabbed 30 times in New York
Coast Guard searching for NC man who disappeared from Carnival cruise ship
Suspect sought in chase/crash that left state trooper dead in Yadkin County
Troubleshooter: Where's my paycheck?
Crabtree Valley Mall faces another flood cleanup
Pedestrian hit, killed on NC 540 in Wake County identified
Attorney behind race-fueled restaurant rant issues apology
Show More
Fort Bragg's 18th Airborne Corps Headquarters to deploy to Iraq in the Fall
Police exchange heavy fire with holed-up suspect in Florida
ACLU calls for Amazon to stop offering facial recognition technology
Historic Shangri-La: North Carolina's miniature stone village
Caribbean could drench Gulf coast with tropical rains this weekend
More News