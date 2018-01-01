SPORTS

Bears fire head coach John Fox

Chicago Bears head coach John Fox speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

CHICAGO --
The Chicago Bears have parted ways with head coach John Fox after three seasons, ESPN's Adam Schefter and ABC7's Dionne Miller report.

The Bears finished 5-11 after a loss Sunday to the Vikings. The Bears finished last in the NFC North each of the last three seasons under Fox, with a record of 14-34.

The Bears hired John Fox in 2015 to replace Marc Trestman. Fox previously served as head coach of the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsChicago Bearssoldier fieldChicago
SPORTS
Lions fire coach Jim Caldwell after missing playoffs
Falcons clinch playoff spot, beat Panthers on Bryant's 5 FGs
Scottie Upshall breaks tie, Blue beat Hurricanes 3-2
Reed leads Clemson to 78-62 win over Wolfpack
More Sports
Top Stories
1 killed, 1 injured after car crashes, catches fire in Wake County
Did someone say snow is coming to the Triangle?
Teen in custody after 4 found dead in Long Branch, NJ home
Roughly 1,400 cars destroyed during UK parking garage fire
Police: Overdosing driver hits Levittown home; fleeing dog killed
Durham family displaced after New Year's Day house fire
Fayetteville sees power outage during below freezing temperatures
Suspect in shooting that left deputy dead was known to law enforcement
Show More
Kim Jong Un says he has 'nuclear button' on his desk
4 arrested after man calls 911 to report brother shot
Harnett County teen injured during New Year's Eve shooting
First Night Raleigh kicks off the new year
5 deputies shot, 1 fatally, in shooting in suburb of Denver
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NC State wins the Sun Bowl
PHOTOS: Duke wins Quick Lane Bowl
Step-by-step: Star Wars Christmas Cookies
PHOTOS: Snow falling across North Carolina
More Photos