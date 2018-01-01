Bears fire head coach John Fox

Bears now have parted ways with HC John Fox. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2018

The Chicago Bears have parted ways with head coach John Fox after three seasons, ESPN's Adam Schefter and ABC7's Dionne Miller report.The Bears finished 5-11 after a loss Sunday to the Vikings. The Bears finished last in the NFC North each of the last three seasons under Fox, with a record of 14-34.The Bears hired John Fox in 2015 to replace Marc Trestman. Fox previously served as head coach of the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers.