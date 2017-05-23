SPORTS

Bears' Glennon talks about new team, Trubisky

Mike Glennon on the Bears, Mitch Trubisky.

CHICAGO (WTVD) --
Mitch Trubisky has been saying all the right things since his shock No. 2 selection by the Bears in last month's NFL Draft.

The Bears, after all, had just signed former Wolfpacker Mike Glennon to a big free agent contract to be their QB.

On Tuesday, Glennon was asked about his relationship with Trubisky and whether or not he was shocked and disappointed by the Bears decision to draft a QB, much less a Carolina QB.

Glennon set his jaw when saying that the Bears are "his team" this season, but lightened up when asked about working with a Tar Heel.

