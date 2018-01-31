Better than Laettner? ECU's Tyson makes amazing shot

GREENVILLE, NC (WTVD) --Sure the stakes weren't quite as high Wednesday night in Greenville. It wasn't the East Regional Final. Or even the NCAA tournament. Not even the postseason, in fact. I suppose it wasn't even overtime if we're gonna go that far.
East Carolina and Tulane aren't exactly Duke and Kentucky. The Pirates aren't in the process of defending a national championship and BJ Tyson, while a very solid D1 college player is not one of the enduring icons of the college game. He is likely not a first-round NBA Draft choice. It would take a miracle for him to win two national titles and I don't believe he's on the radar for any upcoming Olympic Dream Team.
THAT SAID...
His game-tying shot Wednesday vs the Green Wave was BETTER THAN LAETTNER'S. With just 2 seconds flat to go, Tyson had less time to work with. With a nest of defenders around him, BJ needed to make a far more spectacular catch With his balance thrown off and the game in the balance, the Pirates senior guard needed to make a far more bang-bang and exceedingly more athletic play to score. NEVERMIND the fact that Tulane actually guarded the inbounder, in this case, Kentrell Barkley.
Again - BETTER THAN LAETTNER'S SHOT.
Alas - Tyson's heroics only forced a tie, and subsequently overtime. Tulane persevered, outscoring ECU 4-2 in the extra period to win, 71-69.
So there will be no long-term glory, no STILL HATE TYSON t-shirts being sold on the Tulane campus, but BJ Tyson is still the man.
I guess my point is - that was a really good shot.
B.J. Tyson just did this. Tie game. 0.8 left. pic.twitter.com/aYIB3E48w8— Josh Graham (@_JoshDGraham) February 1, 2018