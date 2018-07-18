SPORTS

Big South Baseball championship coming to Fayetteville

Big South Baseball tournament coming to Fayetteville (WTVD)

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
The city of Fayetteville has been selected to host the Big South Baseball championships at its new ballpark from 2019-2021.

The newly-constructed ballpark will serve as the host venue for the eight-team, double-elimination tournament that will determine the Big South's automatic bid recipient to the NCAA Championship for the 2019-2021 seasons.

The 2019 event will take place May 21-25.

This will be one of the first events held at the ballpark and city leaders are extremely excited about it.
