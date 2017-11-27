SPORTS

Blades of fire - check out the Triangle's hot new ice sport synchronized skating

By
The hottest sport on ice in the Triangle is now Synchronized Skating. Triangle Formation Synchronized Skating is a non-profit that started in 2016 by Sync Skating World Champion, Jannika Lilja.

"I moved to the area a year and a half ago," Lilja said. "I'm from Finland, Helsinki," she said.

"I've been in the States for 10 years now and wanted to move back to my synchro roots," Lilja said.

Lilja is the head coach for Triangle Formation Synchro Skating which competes against other teams on the East Coast of the U.S.

"I've been working with these young athletes, we've quickly come from 3 teams to 5 teams," Lilja said.

"It combines figure skating skills, pair skills, dance skills, fast step sequences, strong edge work and it's a really cool sport. We're trying to get it to the Olympics for 2022," Lilja explained.

Triangle Formation Sync Skating has 60 athletes for this year. Tryouts are held in the spring.
