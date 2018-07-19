SPORTS

Bode Miller's wife opens up about daughter's drowning death

EMBED </>More Videos

The wife of former Olympic skier Bode Miller opened up for the first time publicly about the drowning death of their young daughter. (morganebeck/Instagram)

The wife of former Olympic skier Bode Miller opened up for the first time publicly about the drowning death of their young daughter.

The mother of two shared a picture of the 19-month-old Tuesday on Instagram with the heartbreaking caption: "It's been 37 days since I've held my baby girl. I pray to God no other parent feels this pain."

MORE: Details emerge on OC drowning accident of Olympic skier Bode Miller's daughter
EMBED More News Videos

Newly-released 911 calls tell how authorities and loved ones came together in the unthinkable tragedy for Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife.

Emeline drowned in a neighbor's pool last month in Orange County.

In the Instagram post, the toddler's mother emphasized spreading awareness about drowning, writing:

"Drowning is the NUMBER ONE cause of death in children ages 1-4. We talk about vaccinations, car seats, organic foods, screen time, etc at length...but not the number one risk your childrens' lives face...a silent killer. It takes SECONDS. Please share and help us spread awareness. It's the first step to preventing these types of tragedies."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportstoddlerchild deathOlympicsskiingdrowningaccidentinstagramsocial mediasafetyOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Details emerge on drowning accident of Bode Miller's daughter
Toddler of Olympian Bode Miller dies in drowning accident in OC
SPORTS
Offensive lineman Tyler Larsen gets 2-year extension
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Panthers lineman Amini Silatolu tears meniscus in practice
Steve Smith Sr. 'felt trapped, inferior and alone' during NFL career
UNC suspends 13 football players for selling school-issued Nike Jordan shoes
More Sports
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News