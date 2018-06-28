SPORTS

Bud Light offering California free beer if Mexico breaks 'curse of the 5th game' at World Cup

EMBED </>More Videos

Bud Light is offering free beer to soccer fans if Mexico can beat its "curse of the fifth game" in the World Cup. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)

LOS ANGELES --
Bud Light is offering free beer to soccer fans if Mexico can beat its "curse of the fifth game" in the World Cup.

In a tweet, the beer company announced that if Mexico beats Brazil and advances to the quarterfinals that it will help pay for customers' beer.

The tweet, written on charred parchment in a Medieval style as part of its King John Barley and Dilly Dilly gimmick, says "such a great victory shall be celebrated by him helping ye pay for thy celebratory Bud Lights," which appears to mean free beer.



The "curse of the fifth game" refers to Mexico not being able to advance past the fifth game in the World Cup since at least 1994.

Mexico faces Brazil in the round of 16 at 7 a.m. Monday.

If Mexico does break the curse, Bud Light said it will then provide further details on how to get the free beer.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfoodWorld Cupbeermexicofree stuffbud lightsoccerdrinkingalcoholu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
NFL fines Panthers owner Jerry Richardson for workplace misconduct
Outgoing Panthers owner Jerry Richardson fined $2.75 million after workplace misconduct investigation
Mexico fans celebrate South Korea's victory over Germany with impromptu parades
Svechnikov takes the ice at PNC Arena
More Sports
Top Stories
Amazon to help entrepreneurs start delivery businesses
Outgoing Panthers owner Jerry Richardson fined $2.75 million after workplace misconduct investigation
Fort Bragg paratrooper hurt after parachute malfunction
Chick-fil-A worker hailed as hero after saving customer
Fox becomes Durham County's 1st rabies case of the year
Dump truck shot at on I-495 in Wake County
What you need to know: Raleigh's Fourth of July fireworks
Teen injured during high-speed chase, wreck in Moore County
Show More
Putin, Trump to have summit in Helsinki on July 16
Man seen on car hood on Florida highway says he was stopping ex
Justice Anthony Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick
Chipotle closing up to 65 stores as part of restructuring
Dozens of hammerhead shark pups found dead in Honolulu
More News