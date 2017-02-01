Today's Top Stories
SPORTS
Cam Newton makes Super Bowl appearance- in a commercial
WTVD
Wednesday, February 01, 2017 02:02PM
Cam Newton will be making an appearance at the Super Bowl after all... just not on the field.
Newton is the star of a new Buick commercial featuring a peewee team. Super model Miranda Kerr makes an appearance as well.
MORE: Panthers year in review-- the ups and many downs
Related Topics:
sports
cam newton
Super Bowl 51
super bowl commercial
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
