SPORTS

Cam Newton makes Super Bowl appearance- in a commercial

(Youtube)

Cam Newton will be making an appearance at the Super Bowl after all... just not on the field.

Newton is the star of a new Buick commercial featuring a peewee team. Super model Miranda Kerr makes an appearance as well.



MORE: Panthers year in review-- the ups and many downs
Related Topics:
sportscam newtonSuper Bowl 51super bowl commercial
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
John Lynch demanded secrecy to test if 49ers would leak info
Crimson Tide return to top of class with 20 ESPN 300 commitments
LeBron OK with players Cavs trying out, even Lance Stephenson
Donovan Winter in jail, doesn't send letter of intent to Spartans
More Sports
Top Stories
2 killed in I-40 single-vehicle crash
Student accused of sexual assault at Athens Drive
Officials: Delaware inmates take prison guards hostage
Beyonce pregnant with twins
Chicago doctor blocked from returning home sues Trump
Jenna Bush Hager uses dad's 9/11 words over Trump order
Funeral home owner facing child sex charges
Show More
Trump's attorney general pick passes Senate committee
Google Fiber comes to Raleigh
Video shows 4 who tried to rob Brier Creek restaurant
Man injured in Roxboro shooting
NC Board of Ed to decide troubled Durham school's future
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
PHOTOS: N.C. State beats Duke in Durham for first time since 1995
More Photos