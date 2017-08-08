Cam Newton will not play in preseason opener

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Tuesday Cam Newton will not play in the team's preseason opener. It shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that Newton won't be in uniform when the Panthers take on the Houston Texans Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on ABC11.Newton has been limited in practice. The 2015 NFL MVP is still recovering from off-season surgery on his rotator cuff. Newton's injury came in Week 14, against the San Diego Chargers, according to the team.Newton was seen throwing in practice Tuesday morning, the team tweeted.Derek Anderson will start in Cam Newton's place on Wednesday. The Panthers have 10 days between the Texans game, and their next game against the Tennessee Titans.