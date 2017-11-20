SPORTS

Campbell blows past Johnson & Wales, 98-53

Shane Whitfield had six points and five rebounds for the Camels. (Bennett Scarborough via Campbell University)

BUIES CREEK, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Marcus Burk hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 31 points on 12-of-16 shooting to help Campbell beat Johnson & Wales (NC) 98-53 on Monday night.

Cory Gensler made 5 of 8 from the field, including two 3-pointers, and scored 12 for Campbell (2-2).

It was the second straight 30-plus point performance by Burk, a 6-foot-3 sophomore who had 33 points and hit eight 3s - both career highs - in an 88-84 loss to UNC-Wilmington on Saturday.

Burk scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers, during a 19-9 run to open the game and the Camels led the rest of the way.

Marcus Burk scored more than 30 points for the second consecutive game.



Gensler had a layup and hit a 3 as Campbell scored 14 straight points to make it 49-22 late in the first half. Jon Ander Cuadra, who had all of his 12 points in the second half, scored six in a row to give Campbell its biggest lead, 98-51, in closing seconds.

With the nation's sixth-leading scorer, Chris Clemons, sidelined by injury, Campbell had 25 assists on 35 made baskets. Campbell converted 16 Johnson & Wales miscues into a 20-9 edge in points off turnovers and finished with a 44-27 edge on the glass.

Robert Hobson led Johnson & Wales, a member of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association, with 12 points.

The Camels host the Creek Classic during Thanksgiving Weekend. Campbell opens the event on Friday in a 2 p.m. tip-off against Abilene Christian, followed by Bowling Green vs. USC Upstate at 5 p.m.

The Creek Classic continues Saturday and Sunday at Gore Arena. Tournament passes for all six games are just $20.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportscampbell universitycollege basketballBuies Creek
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Bagley scores 24 as Duke rolls past Furman, 92-63
Freshmen Bagley, Duval lead No. 1 Duke past Furman, 92-63
Tim Duncan, John Stockton highlight college Hall of Fame class of 2017
Duke remains No. 1 in AP poll after Champions Classic victory over Michigan State
More Sports
Top Stories
Family awaiting answers on child's foster-care death
'Durham is a good place now,' says outgoing mayor Bell
TV host Rose suspended, show halted after sexual misconduct allegations
Raleigh residents complain of mold, mildew issues
33 injured after explosions, fire at NY cosmetics plant
Robeson Co. man charged with murder after toddler dies at Duke
NC homeowners insurance rates may increase 18.7 percent
Police ID body found outside Fayetteville home
Show More
NC districts told to check school buses after fires
Girl Scouts warn about forcing kids to hug relatives
Pickpockets strike at Cary grocery stores
Tests find no new tuberculosis cases at Durham high school
Raleigh BK manager robbed while making bank deposit
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 AMAs red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Raleigh Christmas Parade
Vandals damage Wake Forest park
PHOTOS: Adorable pups up for adoption
More Photos