Campbell blows past Johnson & Wales, 98-53

Marcus Burk scored more than 30 points for the second consecutive game.

Marcus Burk hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 31 points on 12-of-16 shooting to help Campbell beat Johnson & Wales (NC) 98-53 on Monday night.Cory Gensler made 5 of 8 from the field, including two 3-pointers, and scored 12 for Campbell (2-2).It was the second straight 30-plus point performance by Burk, a 6-foot-3 sophomore who had 33 points and hit eight 3s - both career highs - in an 88-84on Saturday.Burk scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers, during a 19-9 run to open the game and the Camels led the rest of the way.Gensler had a layup and hit a 3 as Campbell scored 14 straight points to make it 49-22 late in the first half. Jon Ander Cuadra, who had all of his 12 points in the second half, scored six in a row to give Campbell its biggest lead, 98-51, in closing seconds.With the nation's sixth-leading scorer, Chris Clemons, sidelined by injury, Campbell had 25 assists on 35 made baskets. Campbell converted 16 Johnson & Wales miscues into a 20-9 edge in points off turnovers and finished with a 44-27 edge on the glass.Robert Hobson led Johnson & Wales, a member of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association, with 12 points.The Camels host the Creek Classic during Thanksgiving Weekend. Campbell opens the event on Friday in a 2 p.m. tip-off against Abilene Christian, followed by Bowling Green vs. USC Upstate at 5 p.m.The Creek Classic continues Saturday and Sunday at Gore Arena. Tournament passes for all six games are just $20.